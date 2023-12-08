Russia strikes Kharkiv 6 times with S-300 missiles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces used S-300 missiles to land strikes on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv six times overnight on Dec. 8, military officials said.

The Kholodnohirskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts were hit hardest. At least one person was injured and treated at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital.

Several buildings and about 20 cars were damaged in the attack, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said via his official Telegram page.

Kharkiv Oblast has been a constant target of Russian strikes. In October, Russian forces hit a grocery store and a cafe in the village of Hroza, located some 86 kilometers east of Kharkiv, killing 51 people and injuring six, including children.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city with a pre-war population of 1.4 million people, was heavily bombarded by the Russian army shortly after the all-out invasion.