Russia strikes Kharkiv 6 times with S-300 missiles

by Lance Luo December 8, 2023 4:14 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces used S-300 missiles to land strikes on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv six times overnight on Dec. 8, military officials said.

The Kholodnohirskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts were hit hardest. At least one person was injured and treated at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital.

Several buildings and about 20 cars were damaged in the attack, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said via his official Telegram page.

Kharkiv Oblast has been a constant target of Russian strikes. In October, Russian forces hit a grocery store and a cafe in the village of Hroza, located some 86 kilometers east of Kharkiv, killing 51 people and injuring six, including children.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city with a pre-war population of 1.4 million people, was heavily bombarded by the Russian army shortly after the all-out invasion.

Update: Kharkiv attack kills 10-year-old boy, injures 30 others, including 11-month-old baby
A Russian attack on Kharkiv on the morning of Oct. 6 killed a 10-year-old boy and injured 23 others, including an 11-month-old baby, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Lance Luo
Putin grants citizenship to Bosnian Serb accused of war crimes.

Ratko Samac, a former Bosnian Serb soldier, is accused of participating in atrocities during the mass expulsion of civilians from the western Bosnian town of Kljuc during the war in the 1990s, in which at least 150 Bosniak civilians were killed. Samac has also been suspected by Bosnia's justice ministry of murdering three Bosniak civilians in 1993.
3:06 PM

Media: Zelensky expected to visit Switzerland next week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to travel mainly to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled for Jan. 15-19, but also to visit Bern to meet some or all members of the Swiss government, Tages-Anzeiger said.
