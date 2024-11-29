Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Ukraine, Children deportation, Russia abducting Ukrainian children, Russia
Edit post

8 Ukrainian children return home from Russian-occupied territories

by Sonya Bandouil November 29, 2024 11:40 PM 1 min read
People light candles and lay toys on the ground in the center of the EU district in Brussels, Belgium, in protest against the Russian abduction of Ukrainian children on Feb. 24, 2023. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Eight Ukrainian children have been successfully returned from temporarily occupied territories, the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said on Nov. 29.

The children, aged 6 to 16, were returned from Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Donetsk Oblasts, as well as Crimea.

This effort was part of the “Bring Kids Back UA” initiative. Seven children were assisted by Qatar, and one through a humanitarian corridor.

Qatar acts as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia to bring back Ukrainian children illegally held by Russia.

Some of the children endured severe hardships, including a girl with neurological conditions in Crimea who lacked access to medical care.

These children are now receiving medical and psychological support and reuniting with their families in Ukraine.

“The return of these children is a step towards restoring justice and hope,” Yermak wrote on Telegram.

According to the Ukrainian government’s database, Russia has illegally abducted over 19,500 children since February 2022, and less than 390 have returned home thus far.

Around 1.5 million Ukrainian children who remain in occupied areas of Ukraine are at high risk of being deported to Russia, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Oct. 2.

Russia’s drone attack damages children’s medical center in Kyiv, injuries reported
Russian forces launched attack drones targeting Kyiv and other regions on the evening of Nov. 28. In one district of the capital, debris from a drone caused a fire on the facade of a children’s medical center.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

3:28 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 502 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 397 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 64 were brought back from Zaporizhzhia Oblast and 24 from Luhansk Oblast. Another 17 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
