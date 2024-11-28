Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Drone attack, Kyiv, Air defense
Russia's drone attack damages children's medical center in Kyiv, injuries reported

by Olena Goncharova November 29, 2024 12:58 AM 1 min read
Russian forces launched attack drones targeting Kyiv in the evening of Nov. 28. A children's medical center was damaged in the attack. (State Emergency Service / Telegram) 
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched attack drones targeting Kyiv, among other regions, on the evening of Nov. 28. Air defense systems shot down the drones, but debris caused structural damage in several areas of the city, according to officials.

Several explosions were heard in different parts of the capital overnight on Nov. 29.

In the Dniprovskyi district, drone debris caused a fire on the facade of a children's medical center. The blaze, which damaged the building's exterior, shattered windows and uprooted nearby trees, was later extinguished. A security guard was injured by the falling wreckage, according to the mayor.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, drone debris struck an infrastructure facility, Klitschko reported. Officials did not provide other details at the time of the publication.

Klitschko urged residents to remain in shelters, while air defense operations were still active as of 1 a.m. local time.

Russia launches mass missile attack, explosions reported all over Ukraine
Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russia struck a “massive blow” at the nation’s power grid, with attacks on energy infrastructure occurring throughout the country.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Olena Goncharova
