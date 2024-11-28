Russia's drone attack damages children's medical center in Kyiv, injuries reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched attack drones targeting Kyiv, among other regions, on the evening of Nov. 28. Air defense systems shot down the drones, but debris caused structural damage in several areas of the city, according to officials.

Several explosions were heard in different parts of the capital overnight on Nov. 29.

In the Dniprovskyi district, drone debris caused a fire on the facade of a children's medical center. The blaze, which damaged the building's exterior, shattered windows and uprooted nearby trees, was later extinguished. A security guard was injured by the falling wreckage, according to the mayor.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, drone debris struck an infrastructure facility, Klitschko reported. Officials did not provide other details at the time of the publication.

Klitschko urged residents to remain in shelters, while air defense operations were still active as of 1 a.m. local time.