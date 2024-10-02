The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Children deportation, Dmytro Lubinets
Edit post

1.5 million Ukrainian children at risk of being deported to Russia, ombudsman says

by Kateryna Denisova October 2, 2024 4:05 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets gives an interview on March 24, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Around 1.5 million Ukrainian children who remain in occupied areas of Ukraine are at high risk of being deported to Russia, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Oct. 2.

Russia has already abducted more than 20,000 children since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Lubinets said. Less than 400 of them have been returned home, according to the Children of War database.

Deported children have their personal data changed so that their relatives cannot find and bring them back home, the ombudsman added.

"Our children are even sent to so-called 're-education camps' where they are zombified with Russian propaganda. Just imagine: our children are forced to deny their Ukrainian origin," Lubinets said.

According to the Ombudsman's Office, those from children's homes in Kherson Oblast were first moved to the occupied territories and then deported to Russia. Kyiv also recorded cases of children being illegally adopted by Russian families.

"Russia deliberately slows down the process of returning our children," Lubinets said.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova for their roles in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.

The unlawful transfer or deportation of civilians to Russia violates the Fourth Geneva Convention and constitutes a war crime under international law.

Ukraine names pro-Russian collaborators suspected of forcibly deporting Ukrainian children
One suspect was identified by the Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit in the documentary “Uprooted.”
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:51 PM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian forces withdraw from Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

"The higher command authorized a manoeuvre to withdraw units from Vuhledar in order to save personnel and military equipment and take up a position for further operations," Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces said on Oct. 2.
4:02 AM

US sanctions Russia-based cybercrime group 'Evil Corp.'

"Evil Corp has used the Dridex malware to infect computers and harvest login credentials from hundreds of banks and other financial institutions in over 40 countries, resulting in more than $100 million in theft losses and damage suffered by U.S. and international financial institutions and their customers," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
1:12 AM

Ukraine evacuates 179 people from Lebanon.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) and Foreign Ministry evacuated 179 people, including 134 Ukrainian citizens, following Israel's ground incursion into southern Lebanon, the Foreign Ministry reported on Oct. 1.
12:00 AM

FM Sybiha meets Polish president in Warsaw.

"We discussed Ukraine's priority defense needs, further military aid, invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, and our path to EU membership," Sybiha said. The meeting comes at a time of heightened tensions between Poland and Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.