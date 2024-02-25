Skip to content
6 drones shot down over Russian targets, defense ministry claims

by Abbey Fenbert February 25, 2024 6:49 AM 1 min read
An anti-aircraft missile system on the roof of the main building of the Russian Defense Ministry on March 1, 2023, in Moscow. (Contributor/Getty Images)
Russian air defense units intercepted six drones bound for targets in Russia and the Black Sea overnight on Feb. 25, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

The ministry said that two drones were shot down over Belgorod Oblast and four were intercepted over the Black Sea.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Russia attributed the drones to Ukraine. Ukrainian drone attacks on targets within Russia and in occupied Crimea have increased in recent months, though Kyiv rarely comments on these reports.

A steel plant in Lipetsk, Russia was reportedly targeted in a Ukrainian drone strike on Feb. 24 that caused a massive fire at the facility. Ukraine's military intelligence did not confirm or deny reports of its involvement.

Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine, has alleged multiple Ukrainian attacks on its territory during the 2023-2024 winter.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.