Media: Ukraine's security services allegedly behind attack on Russian steel plant

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) were allegedly behind the fire that erupted at the main plant of Russian steelmaker Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) in Lipetsk on Feb. 24, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources in the military intelligence.

Located approximately 400 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border, the plant serves as NLMK's primary production facility. It accounts for 80% of NLMK's steel output and contributes 18% to the total Russian steel production.

Initial reports suggest that the fire at the Novolipetsk Steel plant may have been triggered by a drone, Lipetsk Oblast Governor Igor Artamonov said via his official Telegram channel, refraining from attributing the incident to Ukraine.

Critical infrastructure at the plant was impacted by the attack on the plant and production "may be hampered for more than a month" as a result, HUR sources told Ukrainska Pravda.

The Kyiv Independent has not been able to independently verify these claims.

However, Ukraine's military intelligence has publicly claimed responsibility for sabotage attacks within Russian territory on previous occasions.