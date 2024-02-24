Skip to content
Media: Ukraine's security services allegedly behind attack on Russian steel plant

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2024 2:40 PM 1 min read
Fire erupted at the main plant of Russian steelmaker Novolipetsk Steel early on Feb. 24. (Screenshot)
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) were allegedly behind the fire that erupted at the main plant of Russian steelmaker Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) in Lipetsk on Feb. 24, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources in the military intelligence.

Located approximately 400 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border, the plant serves as NLMK's primary production facility. It accounts for 80% of NLMK's steel output and contributes 18% to the total Russian steel production.

Initial reports suggest that the fire at the Novolipetsk Steel plant may have been triggered by a drone, Lipetsk Oblast Governor Igor Artamonov said via his official Telegram channel, refraining from attributing the incident to Ukraine.

Critical infrastructure at the plant was impacted by the attack on the plant and production "may be hampered for more than a month" as a result, HUR sources told Ukrainska Pravda.

The Kyiv Independent has not been able to independently verify these claims.

However, Ukraine's military intelligence has publicly claimed responsibility for sabotage attacks within Russian territory on previous occasions.

After 2 years of Russia’s full-scale war, Ukraine keeps fighting
Exactly two years ago, on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the largest military attack in Europe since World War II. This day in 2022 also marked a turning point in a decade of ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine that started with the illegal annexation of
Most popular

News Feed

2:30 PM

Russia's Supreme Court head dies in Moscow.

Vyacheslav Lebedev, who was chairman of Russia's Supreme Court since December 1991, died in Moscow on Feb. 23. Russia's judiciary has long been controlled by the Kremlin, with the country's parliament rubber stamping a heap of oppressive legislation, while courts handing out politically motivated sentences.
2:22 PM

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Kyiv.

"With their indomitable courage I have no doubt that the Ukrainians will win and expel Putin’s forces – provided we give them the military, political and economic help that they need," Johnson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
1:44 PM

Zelensky: 'We are 730 days closer to victory'.

"Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow our Ukraine to end," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video marking the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
9:50 PM

Media: Zelensky may visit Armenia in near future.

President Volodymyr Zelensky may visit Armenia in “the near future,” the Armenian news outlet FactorTV reported on Feb. 23. Preparations for the visit are currently underway, but the exact date has not yet been confirmed, the outlet reported, citing its sources.
