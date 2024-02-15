Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Belgorod Oblast, Belgorod
Russia claims rocket attack on Belgorod

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 15, 2024 5:56 PM 1 min read
A damaged shopping center in Belgorod on Feb. 15, 2024 (Stringer / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense allegedly shot down 14 rockets over Belgorod at around 12:30 p.m. local time, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Feb. 15.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that six people had been killed and 17 were wounded, five of whom were children. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the attack had been carried out using an RM-70 multiple rocket launcher.

According to Gladkov, an industrial site, four shops, 34 cars, and 128 apartments in 10 apartment buildings in Belgorod were damaged in the attack.

Gladkov claimed that damage was also recorded in four villages in the surrounding region.

Ukrainian authorities have not claimed responsibility for the purported strike. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Russia's Belgorod Oblast borders the Ukrainian oblasts of Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk and is frequently used to launch attacks against Ukraine.

In late December 2023, a drone strike on Belgorod reportedly killed 25 people and injured over 100. Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the strike, which came one day after Russia launched a massive aerial attack against Kyiv.

The local authorities said in January that 93 children had been evacuated to a "recreational camp" in neighboring Voronezh Oblast due to repeated attacks.

Russia claims drone shot down over Belgorod Oblast
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that air defense units destroyed a Ukrainian drone near the village of Maysky in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast overnight on Feb. 11.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

6:05 PM

Stoltenberg: US to remain staunch NATO ally.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's statement during a Brussels press conference comes days after Donald Trump, the Republican Party's hopeful for the next U.S. president, raised concerns by anti-NATO comments.
1:37 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 74 times in 14 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at eight communities along the border on Feb. 14, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
