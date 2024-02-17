Russian governors claim drone attacks across the country

This audio is created with AI assistance

Governors in several Russian regions, including the Belgorod, Kaluga, Bryansk, and Voronezh Oblasts claimed that multiple drones were downed overnight on Feb. 17.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced via Telegram that two drones were shot down over the region. Vladislav Shapsha, the governor of Russia's Kaluga Oblast, also announced that four drones were shot down by air defense in the territory.

The governor of the Bryansk Oblast, Alexander Bogomaz, claimed that five drones were shot down over the region.

Voronezh Oblast governor Alexander Gusev reported air defense downed three drones.

Information on casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure is not yet available.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify Russia's claim, and Ukrainian officials have yet to comment on the alleged attacks.

Russian officials have frequently claimed cross-border strikes by Ukraine. Russia's Belgorod Oblast borders the Ukrainian oblasts of Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk, and is frequently used to launch attacks against Ukraine.