Russian governors claim drone attacks across the country

by Rachel Amran February 17, 2024 7:50 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Governors in several Russian regions, including the Belgorod, Kaluga, Bryansk, and Voronezh Oblasts claimed that multiple drones were downed overnight on Feb. 17.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced via Telegram that two drones were shot down over the region. Vladislav Shapsha, the governor of Russia's Kaluga Oblast, also announced that four drones were shot down by air defense in the territory.

The governor of the Bryansk Oblast, Alexander Bogomaz, claimed that five drones were shot down over the region.

Voronezh Oblast governor Alexander Gusev reported air defense downed three drones.

Information on casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure is not yet available.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify Russia's claim, and Ukrainian officials have yet to comment on the alleged attacks.

Russian officials have frequently claimed cross-border strikes by Ukraine. Russia's Belgorod Oblast borders the Ukrainian oblasts of Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk, and is frequently used to launch attacks against Ukraine.

Syrskyi withdraws Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi published a statement announcing his decision to withdraw Ukrainian units from the heavily battered city.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Rachel Amran
Comments

News Feed

