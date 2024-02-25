Skip to content
Military intelligence: Damaged Russian steel plant 'directly involved' in weapons production

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2024 3:51 AM 2 min read
Military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov. (Eugen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian steel plant damaged by a possible drone attack on Feb. 24 is "a military enterprise" that contributes directly to Moscow's arsenal, Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence, said in a television broadcast.

A fire erupted at the main plant of Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) in Lipetsk, Russia on Feb. 24. Military intelligence sources reportedly told Ukrainian media that the plant was targeted in a joint operation carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR).

Yusov neither confirmed nor denied the involvement of the SBU or HUR in his comments on the attack.

"We will not confirm or deny it. But there was a Russian production facility that is directly involved in the military-industrial complex, directing steel to the production of guns, armor and missile weapons that kill Ukrainians," Yusov said.

Located approximately 400 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border, the plant accounts for 80% of NLMK's steel output and contributes 18% to Russia's total steel production.

Yusov called the plant "a military enterprise."

"(W)e can confirm the fact that yes, this company will be out of commission for a long time," he said.

Ukraine's military intelligence has publicly claimed responsibility for sabotage attacks within Russian territory on previous occasions.

After 2 years of Russia’s full-scale war, Ukraine keeps fighting
Exactly two years ago, on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the largest military attack in Europe since World War II. This day in 2022 also marked a turning point in a decade of ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine that started with the illegal annexation of
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
