paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Nikopol, Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attack, Civilian casualties
Edit post

5 injured as Russia shells industrial area in Nikopol

by Boldizsar Gyori and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 27, 2025 11:44 AM 1 min read
A sign marking the entrance to Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Dec. 12, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Five men aged 30-39 were injured as a result of a Russian artillery attack against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the morning of Jan. 27, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to his statement, a fire broke out that was later extinguished, and an industrial facility was damaged.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Today’s attack comes weeks after Russian forces struck the central market in the city, injuring four women and two men.

Only 3% of Russian missiles, drones, and guided bombs hit military targets in Ukraine, while 97% have struck civilian infrastructure, Danylo Kubai, Ukraine's envoy to international organizations in Vienna, said in July 2024.

Updated: Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 7 over past day
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed four civilians and injured seven over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 27.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Authors: Boldizsar Gyori, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.