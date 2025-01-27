5 injured as Russia shells industrial area in Nikopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Five men aged 30-39 were injured as a result of a Russian artillery attack against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the morning of Jan. 27, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to his statement, a fire broke out that was later extinguished, and an industrial facility was damaged.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Today’s attack comes weeks after Russian forces struck the central market in the city, injuring four women and two men.

Only 3% of Russian missiles, drones, and guided bombs hit military targets in Ukraine, while 97% have struck civilian infrastructure, Danylo Kubai, Ukraine's envoy to international organizations in Vienna, said in July 2024.