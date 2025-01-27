paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Kherson Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 7 over past day

by Boldizsar Gyori January 27, 2025 10:29 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 27, 2025. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two civilians and injured seven over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 27.

Overnight on Jan. 27, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with 104 Shahed-type drones and decoy drones, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on their Telegram channel. Air defenses shot down 57 drones over 10 oblasts, while 39 decoy drones were lost in the airspace, the Air Force said.

One person was killed, and two others were injured as a result of the Russian military’s attacks on the city of Kherson and 28 other regional settlements, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel.

One person was killed and four were injured in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russia’s attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Due to Russian attacks on the city of Kupiansk, an 86-year-old woman was injured in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian drones also targeted a critical infrastructure facility in western Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk reported. The strike started a fire but inflicted no casualties, she said.

Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery in flames after drone strike, reports say
The reported strike comes two nights after Ukrainian forces launched a joint attack against the refinery that allegedly damaged multiple on-site facilities.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.