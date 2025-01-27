Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 7 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two civilians and injured seven over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 27.

Overnight on Jan. 27, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with 104 Shahed-type drones and decoy drones, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on their Telegram channel. Air defenses shot down 57 drones over 10 oblasts, while 39 decoy drones were lost in the airspace, the Air Force said.

One person was killed, and two others were injured as a result of the Russian military’s attacks on the city of Kherson and 28 other regional settlements, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel.

One person was killed and four were injured in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russia’s attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Due to Russian attacks on the city of Kupiansk, an 86-year-old woman was injured in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian drones also targeted a critical infrastructure facility in western Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk reported. The strike started a fire but inflicted no casualties, she said.