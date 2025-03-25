The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Journalists, Luhansk Oblast
Edit post

3 Russian state media employees killed in occupied Luhansk Oblast

by Olena Goncharova March 25, 2025 2:55 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A destroyed Russian tank pictured in Luhansk Oblast on Feb. 26, 2022. (Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three employees from Russian state-affiliated media were killed in occupied Luhansk Oblast while on assignment, several news outlets reported on March 24. The victims included Izvestia correspondent Alexander Fedorchak, as well as Zvezda TV cameraman Andrei Panov and driver Alexander Sirkeli.

Izvestia announced that Fedorchak died while reporting from the front lines. The journalist often covered Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts as well as Russia's Kursk region. "His last report was broadcast literally the day before," the newspaper said.

In January, Izvestia newspaper reported that a Ukrainian "kamikaze" drone attack killed one of its freelance reporters, Alexander Martemyanov, while he was traveling on a highway in occupied eastern Ukraine.

Originally a Soviet state newspaper, Izvestia is now owned by the National Media Group (NMG), a media conglomerate with significant state-controlled ownership and close ties to the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, Zvezda, a channel linked to Russia’s Defense Ministry, said two of its crew members were killed when their vehicle was struck.

Russia’s Investigative Committee launched an investigation into the incident, saying that the journalists were killed in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast. Leonid Pasechnik, Moscow-installed leader in Luhansk, claimed the attack occurred in the Kreminna district, also killing three civilians.

The incident occurred as Ukraine and Russia held talks with the United States regarding a possible partial ceasefire. Russia has intensified its assaults on Ukraine’s civilian areas over the past weeks.

Russian missile strike on Sumy injures more than 90, including 23 children
Russian forces launched the attack against residential areas and infrastructure facilities, including children’s hospital, said acting Mayor Artem Kobzar.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Olena Goncharova

News Feed

10:36 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Witkoff's takes on occupied territories.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff sparked controversy after parroting Russian propaganda narratives on Ukraine in an interview with far-right commentator Tucker Carlson, released on March 21. We asked Ukrainian residents in Kyiv what they think about these statements.
9:26 AM  (Updated: )

Russia, US finish 12-hour-long negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting, which came a day after talks between the U.S. and Ukraine, was expected to focus on Washington's push for a possible ceasefire in the Black Sea and a potential overall halt on military activity.
