2 killed, 2 injured after Russian shelling of Kurakhove

Russian troops fired on the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan rocket launchers on June 27, killing two people and injuring two other, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Kurakhove is located west of Russian-occupied Donetsk. This sector is one of the hottest spots on the battlefield, with 18 Russian attacks during the day, Ukraine's General Staff said in its latest update. Two fighting are still ongoing.

A woman and a man, both aged 40, were killed in the attack, while two more people were hospitalized with injuries, Filashkin said.

The scale of the damage is being determined, he added.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Russian attacks on the towns of Toretsk, Selydove and the village of Yasenove in the region on June 27 killed one civilian and injured seven others, Filashkin reported.