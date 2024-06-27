Skip to content
Russia attacks Kharkiv with FAB-500 gliding bomb for first time, injuring 4

by Kateryna Denisova June 27, 2024 7:33 PM 2 min read
The Kharkiv city center on Feb. 21, 2022, three days before the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian troops attacked the city of Kharkiv on June 26 with a FAB-500 bomb equipped with a gliding kit for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war, said Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the regional prosecutor's office.

At least four people were injured and two more suffered from shock, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Moscow's troops launched the bomb on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv from above the village of Maysky in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, Filchakov said.

The FAB-500 is a Soviet-designed 500-kilogram (1,100 lb) general purpose air-dropped bomb with a high-explosive warhead.

These cheap and plentiful bombs are equipped with gliding kits, improving their precision, but more importantly, allowing them to be dropped from much further away, outside the reach of Ukrainian front-line air defense systems.

Russian forces have used glide bombs at an increasing intensity in attacks on border and front-line settlements, including in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.

The strike on Kharkiv damaged houses, a higher education institution and the State Emergency Service premise, according to the prosecutors.

Moscow has intensified attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, as well as Kharkiv Oblast, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

A Russian attack on a residential building and an enterprise in Kharkiv on June 22 killed three people and injured over 50, according to the local authorities.

Glide bombs help Russia gain land in Ukraine. What makes them so effective?
One critical factor in Russia’s recent battlefield successes in Ukraine is its extensive use of glide bombs. Every week, hundreds of these large, deadly weapons rain down on Ukraine, creating 20-meter-wide craters and obliterating military positions and entire settlements. Russia has heavily relie…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Sanctioned Russian Interior Minister attends UN meeting in New York.

The U.S. announced sanctions against Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and other top Russian officials on Feb. 25, 2022, the day after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Despite being sanctioned, Kolokoltsev does not appear on the U.S. Treasury's list of individuals barred from entering the U.S.
State Department confirms death of US embassy employee in Kyiv.

"We can confirm the death of the U.S. government employee who was under chief mission authority at the embassy in Kyiv. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our colleague," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing on June 26.
