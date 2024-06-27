Skip to content
Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast kill 1, injures 7

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 27, 2024 2:47 PM 1 min read
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, on June 27, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin / Telegram)
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast killed one civilian and injured seven others on the morning of June 27, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Telegram.

Civilian casualties were reported in Toretsk, Selydove, and the village of Yasenove, Filashkin said.

"Early in the morning, Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Selydove," injuring six people, including two teenagers, Filashkin said.  

Selydove is located 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the front line in Pokrovsk district. The attack damaged seven high-rise buildings, five houses, three administrative buildings, and four cars.

Filashkin reported that another civilian was injured in Yasenove, a village in Pokrovsk district.

One person was also killed in Toretsk, a city located less than 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the front line.

The day before, another Russian attack on Toretsk killed one person and injured seven others.

Ukraine's Armed Forces said on June 18 that Russian attacks near Toretsk were increasing after a "long lull" in fighting in the area.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:07 AM

Sanctioned Russian Interior Minister attends UN meeting in New York.

The U.S. announced sanctions against Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and other top Russian officials on Feb. 25, 2022, the day after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Despite being sanctioned, Kolokoltsev does not appear on the U.S. Treasury's list of individuals barred from entering the U.S.
11:39 PM

State Department confirms death of US embassy employee in Kyiv.

"We can confirm the death of the U.S. government employee who was under chief mission authority at the embassy in Kyiv. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our colleague," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing on June 26.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.