Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast kill 1, injures 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast killed one civilian and injured seven others on the morning of June 27, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Telegram.

Civilian casualties were reported in Toretsk, Selydove, and the village of Yasenove, Filashkin said.

"Early in the morning, Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Selydove," injuring six people, including two teenagers, Filashkin said.

Selydove is located 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the front line in Pokrovsk district. The attack damaged seven high-rise buildings, five houses, three administrative buildings, and four cars.

Filashkin reported that another civilian was injured in Yasenove, a village in Pokrovsk district.

One person was also killed in Toretsk, a city located less than 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the front line.

The day before, another Russian attack on Toretsk killed one person and injured seven others.

Ukraine's Armed Forces said on June 18 that Russian attacks near Toretsk were increasing after a "long lull" in fighting in the area.