Mine explosion injures 2 in Mykolaiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 23, 2023 4:51 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two civilians were injured in an explosion caused by an anti-personnel mine in Mykolaiv Oblast's Snihurivka on April 22, Ivan Kukhta, who heads the Snihurivka military administration, reported on Telegram.

The accident took place near a former mineral water plant. One of the injured was transferred to the local hospital.

Kukhta warned the residents of the landmine danger and added that the community remains one of the most heavily mined and contaminated with explosive ordnance.

Snihurivka, a railway hub on the western bank of Inhulets River and the northern gate to Kherson, was occupied by the Russian troops on March 19. Russian forces left the town seven months later, in early November. On Nov. 10, Ukraine's 131st Reconnaissance Battalion liberated the town, raising the Ukrainian flag.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, at least 124 people, including six children, have been killed by mine explosions, the Defense Ministry reported on April 22. They added that 286 people have been injured by mines, including 33 children.

Ukrainian teacher risked prison in Siberia to expose collaborators in occupied Snihurivka
SNIHURIVKA, Mykolaiv Oblast — When Russian forces seized her town, chemistry teacher Natalia Vorobiova had a choice: collaborate and be left alone or defy them and risk everything. She chose defiance. Even after Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) threatened to abduct and imprison her in Siber…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
