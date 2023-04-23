Mine explosion injures 2 in Mykolaiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two civilians were injured in an explosion caused by an anti-personnel mine in Mykolaiv Oblast's Snihurivka on April 22, Ivan Kukhta, who heads the Snihurivka military administration, reported on Telegram.

The accident took place near a former mineral water plant. One of the injured was transferred to the local hospital.

Kukhta warned the residents of the landmine danger and added that the community remains one of the most heavily mined and contaminated with explosive ordnance.

Snihurivka, a railway hub on the western bank of Inhulets River and the northern gate to Kherson, was occupied by the Russian troops on March 19. Russian forces left the town seven months later, in early November. On Nov. 10, Ukraine's 131st Reconnaissance Battalion liberated the town, raising the Ukrainian flag.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, at least 124 people, including six children, have been killed by mine explosions, the Defense Ministry reported on April 22. They added that 286 people have been injured by mines, including 33 children.