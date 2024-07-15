15 drones shot down over Bryansk Oblast, governor claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense units destroyed 15 drones in separate attacks targeting Bryansk Oblast overnight on July 15, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported via Telegram.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have increased attacks against targets within Russian territory, aiming to damage Russia's oil industry and military production facilities.

According to Bogomaz, drones were intercepted over the region's Sevsky, Pogarsky, Braskovsky, Zlynkovsky, and Trubchevsky districts. Emergency services were sent to all attack sites.

There were no casualties or damage as a result of the drone strikes, Bogomoz claimed.

Kyiv has not commented on the alleged attack, and Russia's claims could not be independently verified at time of publication.

Russian authorities in Lipetsk Oblast also reported a drone attack overnight on July 15. An electrical substation was reportedly hit in the strike.