15 drones shot down over Bryansk Oblast, governor claims

by Abbey Fenbert July 15, 2024 6:41 AM 1 min read
A photo of Bryansk, Russia, on March 3, 2023. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense units destroyed 15 drones in separate attacks targeting Bryansk Oblast overnight on July 15, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported via Telegram.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have increased attacks against targets within Russian territory, aiming to damage Russia's oil industry and military production facilities.

According to Bogomaz, drones were intercepted over the region's Sevsky, Pogarsky, Braskovsky, Zlynkovsky, and Trubchevsky districts. Emergency services were sent to all attack sites.

There were no casualties or damage as a result of the drone strikes, Bogomoz claimed.

Kyiv has not commented on the alleged attack, and Russia's claims could not be independently verified at time of publication.

Russian authorities in Lipetsk Oblast also reported a drone attack overnight on July 15. An electrical substation was reportedly hit in the strike.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
1:56 AM  (Updated: )

Trump shot at during Pennsylvania rally.

At a rally in Pennsylvania, gunshots were reportedly fired at former U.S. President Donald Trump, prompting security staff to rush him off stage.
10:47 PM

Kremlin spokesman threatens Europe over decision to host US missiles.

"Our country is in the crosshairs of American missiles located in Europe. We've been through all this before," he said in an interview with Russian TV propagandist Pavel Zarubin. "We have enough potential to deter these missiles. But the capitals of these states are potential victims."
9:18 PM

Chief emergency worker among two killed in Kharkiv Oblast.

Half an hour after emergency workers arrived at the scene, Russian troops launched a second attack on the same location, Artem Kostyria, head of the State Emergency Situations Service's branch in Kharkiv Oblast, and police sergeant Oleksiy Koshchii.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.