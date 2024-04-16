Military intelligence reports fire at substation in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, outages at military facilities

This audio is created with AI assistance

Military and industrial facilities were cut off from power in Russia's Bryansk Oblast after a fire broke out at an electrical substation overnight on April 16, according to Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).

While Kyiv did not claim responsibility for the incident, HUR shared a video on Telegram showing a facility on fire at night.

The fire destroyed a transformer at the substation with a power of 100 kilowatts, according to the agency. A military base, a machine-building enterprise, and a military plant that supplies railway equipment were reportedly left without electricity.

"The enemy used these facilities in the genocidal war against Ukraine," HUR's statement read.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

There have been multiple reports since the start of the full-scale invasion about fires and other acts of sabotage within Russia and the Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow.

Earlier, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) attacked a Russian modernized Nebo-U long-range radar system in Bryansk Oblast, a source at SBU told the Kyiv Independent on April 16.