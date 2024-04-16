Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Military intelligence reports fire at substation in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, outages at military facilities

by Kateryna Denisova April 16, 2024 4:12 PM 1 min read
Footage purported to show fire at an electrical substation in Bryansk Oblast in Russia. (Screenshot of Ukraine's military intelligence video/YouTube)
Military and industrial facilities were cut off from power in Russia's Bryansk Oblast after a fire broke out at an electrical substation overnight on April 16, according to Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).

While Kyiv did not claim responsibility for the incident, HUR shared a video on Telegram showing a facility on fire at night.

The fire destroyed a transformer at the substation with a power of 100 kilowatts, according to the agency. A military base, a machine-building enterprise, and a military plant that supplies railway equipment were reportedly left without electricity.

"The enemy used these facilities in the genocidal war against Ukraine," HUR's statement read.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

There have been multiple reports since the start of the full-scale invasion about fires and other acts of sabotage within Russia and the Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow.

Earlier, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) attacked a Russian modernized Nebo-U long-range radar system in Bryansk Oblast, a source at SBU told the Kyiv Independent on April 16.

Source: Ukrainian forces hit command post in Russian-occupied Crimea
The local partisan group Atesh said that the sounds of Russian air defense operating had been heard. Atesh claimed that the military base of the 810th Marine Brigade in Sevastopol had been hit.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
3:50 PM

Zelensky signs mobilization bill.

Ukraine's bill on mobilization has been signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the online portal of Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on April 16.
6:58 AM

US expands sanctions against Belarus.

The latest sanctions package targets entities that profit from Russia's war in Ukraine, including a state-owned machine tool building company, a radio communications firm, and a software development company.
1:20 AM

Zelensky: Allies can defend Ukraine in the same way as they protected Israel.

"By defending Israel, the free world demonstrated that unity (among allies) is not only possible but 100% effective," Zelensky said after a meeting with top military and security officials . "The allies' decisive actions prevented the success of terrorism and loss of infrastructure and forced the aggressor to cool down."
