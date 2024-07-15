Skip to content
Drone hits energy substation in Lipetsk Oblast, Russian official says

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 15, 2024 3:48 AM 1 min read
The Stanovlyansky district in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Evgeny Zykin/Wikipedia)
A drone struck an electrical substation in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast in an overnight attack, regionalGovernor Igor Artamonov reported on July 15.

The drone hit "the territory of an electrical substation in the Stanovlyansky municipal district," Artamonov said.

No casualties have been reported and emergency workers have been dispatched to the site. Operations at the facility were not disrupted, Artamonov alleged.

Ukrainian forces have previously launched drone attacks at military and industrial targets in Lipetsk Oblast.

A drone strike on June 17 hit a metallurgical plant and tractor factory in the region, according to Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) the Eletskaya substation in Lipetsk Oblast on May 13, causing a fire at the facility. The substation reportedly powers the Russian railroad, the Stanovaya oil pumping station, and ensures transit between the Lipetsk, Orel, and Bryansk power systems.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has advocated for Ukraine's right to strike military targets deep in Russian territory and has urged the United States to lift restrictions preventing Kyiv from using U.S. weapons in those attacks.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine has right to strike military targets within Russian territory, Stoltenberg says
Key updates on July 14: * Ukraine has right to strike military targets within Russian territory, Stoltenberg says * Russian attacks kill 13, injure 54 in Ukraine over past day * Lukashenko claims Belarus is withdrawing troops from Ukrainian border * Russia claims launch of 3-ton aerial glide bo…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:56 AM  (Updated: )

Trump shot at during Pennsylvania rally.

At a rally in Pennsylvania, gunshots were reportedly fired at former U.S. President Donald Trump, prompting security staff to rush him off stage.
10:47 PM

Kremlin spokesman threatens Europe over decision to host US missiles.

"Our country is in the crosshairs of American missiles located in Europe. We've been through all this before," he said in an interview with Russian TV propagandist Pavel Zarubin. "We have enough potential to deter these missiles. But the capitals of these states are potential victims."
9:18 PM

Chief emergency worker among two killed in Kharkiv Oblast.

Half an hour after emergency workers arrived at the scene, Russian troops launched a second attack on the same location, Artem Kostyria, head of the State Emergency Situations Service's branch in Kharkiv Oblast, and police sergeant Oleksiy Koshchii.
