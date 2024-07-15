Drone hits energy substation in Lipetsk Oblast, Russian official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone struck an electrical substation in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast in an overnight attack, regionalGovernor Igor Artamonov reported on July 15.

The drone hit "the territory of an electrical substation in the Stanovlyansky municipal district," Artamonov said.

No casualties have been reported and emergency workers have been dispatched to the site. Operations at the facility were not disrupted, Artamonov alleged.

Ukrainian forces have previously launched drone attacks at military and industrial targets in Lipetsk Oblast.

A drone strike on June 17 hit a metallurgical plant and tractor factory in the region, according to Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) the Eletskaya substation in Lipetsk Oblast on May 13, causing a fire at the facility. The substation reportedly powers the Russian railroad, the Stanovaya oil pumping station, and ensures transit between the Lipetsk, Orel, and Bryansk power systems.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has advocated for Ukraine's right to strike military targets deep in Russian territory and has urged the United States to lift restrictions preventing Kyiv from using U.S. weapons in those attacks.