News Feed, Ukraine, Russia
Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat February 19, 2024 12:21 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast destroy several residential building, killing three while injuring four others on Feb. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 81 times in 12 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 18, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Mykolaiv, Khotin, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Seredyna-Buda.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and grenade launcher attacks.

The village of Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported on Sunday with 40 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just seven kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

One person was reportedly killed as a result of the shelling in Bilopillia on Feb. 17.

Ukrainian army says Russian troops killed 2 Ukrainian POWs
In a video published by the Ground Forces, Ukrainian soldiers approached a group of Russian troops in a trench. One of them started to shoot and killed two Ukrainian soldiers.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Dmytro Basmat
12:21 AM

