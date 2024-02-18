Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 81 times in 12 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 18, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Mykolaiv, Khotin, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Seredyna-Buda.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and grenade launcher attacks.

The village of Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported on Sunday with 40 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just seven kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

One person was reportedly killed as a result of the shelling in Bilopillia on Feb. 17.