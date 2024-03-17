Local authorities: Russian forces strike Sumy infrastructure, no casualties reported yet

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Sumy twice, attacking undisclosed infrastructure sites in the northern city, the regional military administration reported on March 17.

Rescue workers are already working at the attack site, according to the local administration. The extent of the damage isn't yet clear.

No casualties have been reported yet.

The northern Ukrainian region of Sumy borders Russia's Belgorod and Kursk oblasts. Due to its proximity to Russia, Sumy Oblast suffers almost daily from Russian shelling, often resulting in civilian casualties, predominantly in the villages close to Russia.

Recently, an overnight Russian drone attack on a five-story apartment building in Sumy killed two people and injured at least eight, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on March 13.

The series of attacks on northern Ukraine comes as Russian troops ramp up their strikes against civilians across the country, especially in the south – particularly in Odesa.

Also on March 17, Russian forces attacked the southern city of Mykolaiv twice with missiles, wounding at least five people, regional governor Vitalii Kim reported.