News Feed, Sumy Oblast, Sumy, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks
Local authorities: Russian forces strike Sumy infrastructure, no casualties reported yet

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 17, 2024 6:50 PM 1 min read
Archive photo: Rescuers walk near a destroyed apartment building after a Russian drone attack in the northern city of Sumy on March 13, 2024. (Eugene Abrasimov/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces struck Sumy twice, attacking undisclosed infrastructure sites in the northern city, the regional military administration reported on March 17.

Rescue workers are already working at the attack site, according to the local administration. The extent of the damage isn't yet clear.

No casualties have been reported yet.

The northern Ukrainian region of Sumy borders Russia's Belgorod and Kursk oblasts. Due to its proximity to Russia, Sumy Oblast suffers almost daily from Russian shelling, often resulting in civilian casualties, predominantly in the villages close to Russia.

Recently, an overnight Russian drone attack on a five-story apartment building in Sumy killed two people and injured at least eight, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on March 13.

The series of attacks on northern Ukraine comes as Russian troops ramp up their strikes against civilians across the country, especially in the south – particularly in Odesa.

Also on March 17, Russian forces attacked the southern city of Mykolaiv twice with missiles, wounding at least five people, regional governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Media: 12 Russian oil refineries successfully hit in recent attacks by Ukraine
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) drones have recently successfully attacked 12 oil refineries in Russia, a source told Ukrainska Pravda, including an overnight attack on March 17 of an oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Krasnodar Krai.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:33 AM

Mayor: 2 drones shot down over Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the drones were intercepted over the city's Domodedovo district. Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties.
