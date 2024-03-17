Skip to content
Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attack, War, News Feed, Mykolaiv, Sumy
Russia launches attacks against several regions, hits infrastructure

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 17, 2024 10:44 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on March 17. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched an attack against several Ukrainian regions, including Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, on the evening of March 17, local authorities reported.

The mayor of Konotop in Sumy Oblast, Artem Semenikhin, reported the attack on the town at around 9 p.m. local time.  According to him, Russian troops struck Konotop twice, hitting some infrastructure there. Semenikhi did not provide details on the attack.

Earlier in the day, Russia had already hit Sumy, attacking undisclosed infrastructure sites in the northern city. There were no casualties, local authorities said.  

Russia also attacked Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast with aerial bombs, injuring at least one person, the State Emergency Service reported at around 8 p.m. local time.  

The attack hit a residential area of the town, resulting in a fire of over 200 square meters. Several buildings and cars were damaged following the attack, the State Emergency Service said.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on March 17. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Border regions of Kharkiv Oblast suffer daily attacks by Russian forces: On March 16, Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast injured two men, aged 45 and 38, and damaged critical infrastructure, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The series of attacks on northern Ukraine comes as Russian troops ramp up their strikes against civilians across the country, especially in the south – particularly in Odesa.

On March 17, Russian troops also attacked the southern city of Mykolaiv twice with missiles.

At around 8:30 p.m. local time, regional Governor Vitalii Kim reported that the number of people injured in the attack rose to eight people, including a nine-year-old child. A 50-year-old man died in the hospital following the attack, he said.

Kim said Russia carried out the attack from the same place as its previous strike against the major city of Odesa just 150 kilometers westward on March 15, where 21 were killed and more than 70 were wounded.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
8:38 PM

Drone reportedly hits military base in Russian-controlled Transnistria.

A drone hit a military base in Transnistria, in the Russian-controlled region of Moldova, local Telegram channel "Pervyi Prydnestrovskyi" claimed on March 17. The Telegram channel also published a video allegedly showing a helicopter being hit by a drone. The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the claim.
Ukraine news
4:33 AM

Mayor: 2 drones shot down over Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the drones were intercepted over the city's Domodedovo district. Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties.
