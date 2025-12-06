Kyiv Independent event in New York to hold live stream, photo exhibition

The Kyiv Independent on Dec. 9 will host its first live event in New York City, an evening dedicated to storytelling, investigative journalism, and frontline storytelling.

The event — Stories from Democracy’s Front Line — will be available to stream live from anywhere with the purchase of a Livestream ticket. More information and ticketing are provided on the event homepage.

The evening will support the work of the Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigation Unit — a separate unit formed in May 2023 to investigate Russia’s war crimes.



“At a time when large legacy media have almost completely stopped going to the front line, (our) mission has become more and more important. Now, at this first-of-its-kind event in New York, we are coming to you in person, to speak to those of you in the U.S. who live and breathe Ukraine, and we are looking forward to seeing you there.” — Francis Farrell, reporter



Among the team who will be present at the event will be editor-in-chief Olga Rudenko, CEO Daryna Shevchenko, COO Zakhar Protsiuk, deputy chief editor Toma Istomina, reporter Francis Farrell, videographer Olena Zashko, War Crimes Investigations Unit reporter Olesia Bida, and photo editor Irynka Hromotska.



The Kyiv Independent will also present Frontline Archive, an exhibition сurated by Irynka Hromotska in collaboration with Ukrainian photographer and creator of the project, Sergey Melnitchenko.



In early 2025, Melnitchenko distributed 25 disposable film cameras to Ukrainian soldiers across multiple front-line positions, inviting them to document their everyday lives. The resulting exhibition offers a rare historical snapshot from within the war, told directly through the eyes of those who fight it.



The photographs are accompanied by personal letters and small artifacts from the soldiers, creating an intimate, first-person archive of wartime experience.



“When truth becomes a battlefield, journalists stand as defenders of democracy. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit shows the world what courage looks like — witnessing, documenting, and preserving truth under fire. Nova Ukraine is proud to help amplify their voices and support their vital work.” — Ambassador Erin E. McKee, CEO, Nova Ukraine

As independent reporting faces growing financial and political pressure, we are deeply grateful to the partners who helped make this evening possible. The event is organized in partnership with the Ukrainian Institute of America, our host, and Veselka, who has been sharing Ukrainian hospitality since 1954.

We also thank the partners Nova Ukraine, United Help Ukraine, Razom for Ukraine, whose support enabled this evening.