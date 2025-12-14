Zelensky says he may visit Poland to meet Nawrocki on Dec. 19

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he may visit Poland on Dec. 19 to meet with his Polish counterpart, Karol Nawrocki.

This visit would be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Nawrocki was inaugurated as Poland's president.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bondar, told Polish news outlet RMF24 earlier this week that preparations for the meeting were underway and expressed hope that it would take place in Warsaw before the end of the year.

According to Zelensky, the Polish side had proposed that the meeting take place on Dec. 19.

"I don't think we'll be delaying anything. It is very important for us to maintain the relationship between us and Poland," Zelensky said on Dec. 14.

Since Nawrocki took office, relations between Kyiv and Warsaw have seen growing tensions, despite Poland's role as one of Ukraine's key allies since the start of the full-scale invasion.

While Nawrocki expressed support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression, he has also spoken critically about Kyiv's EU and NATO ambitions, often highlighting historical grievances.

In mid-November, Nawrocki said he had signed a law on assistance for Ukrainian refugees, which extends their legal status until March 2026, for the "last time."