Zelensky's stance on 'forcing' Russia to make peace 'fatal mistake,' Kremlin says

President Volodymyr Zelensky's stance on "forcing" Russia to peace is a "fatal mistake" and will have "consequences for Ukraine," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sept. 25, according to Russia's state-owned Ria Novosti outlet.

Peskov's statement comes after Zelensky's speech at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, in which he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had violated so many international laws that he would not stop "on his own, so Russia could only be forced to peace."

"In my view, this stance is a fatal mistake. A fatal mistake, a systemic mistake, this is a profound misconception, which, of course, will inevitably have consequences for (Ukraine)," Peskov said in answer to a question about Zelensky's speech.

Peskov said that Russia "could not be forced to peace, adding that Moscow is allegedly "committed to peace," despite its war in Ukraine.

Zelensky arrived in the U.S. on Sept. 22, kicking off a nearly week-long visit focused on presenting the president's "victory plan" to Ukraine's allies, including U.S. President Joe Biden. Zelensky and Biden will meet at the White House on Sept. 26.

Kyiv has remained secretive about the plan's details. According to Zelensky, the "victory plan" consists of five points, focusing on Ukraine's security and geopolitical position, foreign military aid with the freedom to use it without restrictions, and economic support.

In addition to a NATO invitation and a pledge for arms supplies, Bloomberg previously reported that the plan includes a clear pathway to European Union membership.