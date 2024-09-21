The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Victory Plan, Volodymyr Zelensky, Joe Biden, United States
Edit post

Zelensky's 'victory plan' includes invitation to NATO, commitment to sustained weapons supply, Bloomberg reports

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 21, 2024 5:59 PM 2 min read
(From left) U.S. President Joe Biden, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO-Ukraine meeting during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2024. (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan" includes an official invitation to join NATO and commitment to a sustained supply of advanced weapons, Bloomberg reported on Sept. 21, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Kyiv remain secretive about the contents of the plan, which Zelensky plans to discuss with U.S. President Joe Biden during his visit to the U.S. next week.

According to Zelensky, the "victory plan" consists of five points and focuses on Ukraine's security and geopolitical position, foreign military assistance with the freedom to use it without restrictions, and economic support.

Apart from the NATO invitation and the arms supplies pledge, Bloomberg sources said that the "victory plan" includes a clear pathway to European Union membership.

Zelensky is expected to present the "victory plan" to Biden at the White House on Sept. 26. He also plans to discuss it with presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris and members of Congress.

Ukraine said it is open to suggestions from the U.S. to strengthen the plan. U.S. officials said they had been acquainted with elements of Zelensky's strategy and voiced belief "that (it) can work."

After that, Zelensky promises to make the "victory plan" public.

Zelensky has said that the plan is designed to end the war with the backing of international partners, without relying on Russia's cooperation, though he did not specify how it would achieve this.

‘Russia must feel it’s going to lose’ – Zelensky’s ‘victory plan,’ explained
More than 2.5 years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, as Moscow continued to make rapid advances in the east and launch relentless missile attacks across Ukraine, Kyiv seemed to be facing a stark choice: make territorial concessions for an unjust peace or prepare for a prolonged war, sacrificing mo…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:00 PM

Raiffeisen Bank agrees to sell Belarusian subsidiary.

Austria-headquartered Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) agreed to sell its stake in its Belarusian subsidiary Priorbank, marking the first step toward fully withdrawing from the Belarusian market, RBI announced on Sept. 20.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.