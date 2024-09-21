Zelensky's 'victory plan' includes invitation to NATO, commitment to sustained weapons supply, Bloomberg reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan" includes an official invitation to join NATO and commitment to a sustained supply of advanced weapons, Bloomberg reported on Sept. 21, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Kyiv remain secretive about the contents of the plan, which Zelensky plans to discuss with U.S. President Joe Biden during his visit to the U.S. next week.

According to Zelensky, the "victory plan" consists of five points and focuses on Ukraine's security and geopolitical position, foreign military assistance with the freedom to use it without restrictions, and economic support.

Apart from the NATO invitation and the arms supplies pledge, Bloomberg sources said that the "victory plan" includes a clear pathway to European Union membership.

Zelensky is expected to present the "victory plan" to Biden at the White House on Sept. 26. He also plans to discuss it with presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris and members of Congress.

Ukraine said it is open to suggestions from the U.S. to strengthen the plan. U.S. officials said they had been acquainted with elements of Zelensky's strategy and voiced belief "that (it) can work."

After that, Zelensky promises to make the "victory plan" public.

Zelensky has said that the plan is designed to end the war with the backing of international partners, without relying on Russia's cooperation, though he did not specify how it would achieve this.