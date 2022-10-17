Zelensky: ‘We do not forget about any of our people, we have to return them all’.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the return of 108 Ukrainian women who were freed from Russian captivity on Oct. 17.

In his address to the nation, he thanked every person involved in the successful operation and said that "the more Russian prisoners we have, the sooner we can free our heroes."

He also acknowledged that Ukraine was undergoing “hours of dismantling debris and eliminating the consequences of impacts” in the wake of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv that killed at least four, including a pregnant mother, on Oct. 17.

"Vladimir Putin can write this down as yet another 'achievement' - he killed one more pregnant woman," Zelensky said.