Zelensky: ‘We can stop terror and save people only with weapons’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 28, 2023 11:29 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia’s latest large-scale missile strike against Ukraine that killed 26 people, including five children, on April 28.

“Today, our Air Force managed to shoot down most of the Russian missiles – 21 out of 23. If not for this, the terrorist state would have managed to claim many more lives,” Zelensky said in his video address.

“And this proves once again that we can stop terror and save people only with weapons,” he added.

Zelensky also expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the Russian missile attack on Uman, a city in Cherkasy Oblast. There, a Russian missile hit a nine-story residential building in the early hours of April 28, killing 23 people, including four children.

Update: 23 killed, including 4 children, in Russian missile attack on Uman
As of 7 p.m. local time, 23 people are known to be killed in Russia’s April 28 missile strike on Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, Interior Ministry reported. A body of a child was found under the rubble, bringing the total number of children killed by the missile attack to four.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

“A missile on Uman, an absolutely peaceful city known worldwide for hosting tens of thousands of Hasidic pilgrims every year…Only absolute evil can unleash such terror against Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

Earlier in the day, the National Police said that at least 18 people had also been injured in Uman, nine of whom had been hospitalized.

According to first responders, the attack partially destroyed three upper floors of the apartment building, causing large fires.

Other missiles Russia launched on April 28 targeted Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv oblasts.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the April 28 mass missile attack is another proof Ukraine needs to be supplied with American-made F-16 fighter jets.

"The way to peace is to kick Russia out of Ukraine. The way to peace is to arm Ukraine with F-16s and protect children from Russian terror," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Ukraine has been asking to receive F-16 warplanes to protect its airspace from Russian attacks and strengthen its upcoming counteroffensive. Yet, many allies, most notably the U.S. and Germany, have not backed the idea.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
