Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Kuleba after Russia's mass attack: 'Way to peace is to arm Ukraine with F-16s'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 28, 2023 1:35 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has argued that Russia's April 28 mass missile strike on Ukraine is another proof the country needs to be supplied with F-16 jets.

Kuleba called the attack, which has claimed at least 16 lives, Moscow's "response to all peace initiatives."

"The way to peace is to kick Russia out of Ukraine. The way to peace is to arm Ukraine with F-16s and protect children from Russian terror," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Russian forces launched another large-scale missile strike on Ukraine in the early hours of April 28, using strategic Tu-95 aircraft from the Caspian Sea. Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv oblasts were hit.

Ukraine has been appealing to its Western allies for U.S.-built F-16 fighter jets to protect its airspace from Russian attacks and strengthen its upcoming counteroffensive. However, many allies, most notably the U.S. and Germany, have not supported the initiative.

Air Force spokesperson Yuri Ihnat said on March 17 that Ukraine would need more advanced aircraft than MiG-29 fighter jets, pledged by Poland and Slovakia, to defeat Russia.

The Soviet-era aircraft are ultimately "not effective" against Russia due to antiquated radar and missiles, according to Ihnat.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
