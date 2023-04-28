Kuleba after Russia's mass attack: 'Way to peace is to arm Ukraine with F-16s'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has argued that Russia's April 28 mass missile strike on Ukraine is another proof the country needs to be supplied with F-16 jets.

Kuleba called the attack, which has claimed at least 16 lives, Moscow's "response to all peace initiatives."

"The way to peace is to kick Russia out of Ukraine. The way to peace is to arm Ukraine with F-16s and protect children from Russian terror," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Russian forces launched another large-scale missile strike on Ukraine in the early hours of April 28, using strategic Tu-95 aircraft from the Caspian Sea. Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv oblasts were hit.

Ukraine has been appealing to its Western allies for U.S.-built F-16 fighter jets to protect its airspace from Russian attacks and strengthen its upcoming counteroffensive. However, many allies, most notably the U.S. and Germany, have not supported the initiative.

Air Force spokesperson Yuri Ihnat said on March 17 that Ukraine would need more advanced aircraft than MiG-29 fighter jets, pledged by Poland and Slovakia, to defeat Russia.

The Soviet-era aircraft are ultimately "not effective" against Russia due to antiquated radar and missiles, according to Ihnat.