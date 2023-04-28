Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: 23 killed, including 4 children, in Russian missile attack on Uman

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 28, 2023 8:34 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, on April 28, 2023. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As of 7 p.m. local time, 23 people are known to be killed in Russia's April 28 missile strike on Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, Interior Ministry reported.

A body of a child was found under the rubble at 6:45 p.m., bringing the total number of children killed by the missile attack to four, according to the State Emergency Service.

Eighteen people were injured, nine of whom were hospitalized, according to the National Police.

However, the number of casualties is constantly updated as the rescue operation continues.

Russia hit a 9-story apartment building in Uman in the early hours of April 28 during its yet another mass missile strike against Ukraine.

The attack partially destroyed the three upper floors of the building within one block and caused large fires, according to the first responders.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
