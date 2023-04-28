Update: 23 killed, including 4 children, in Russian missile attack on Uman

This audio is created with AI assistance

As of 7 p.m. local time, 23 people are known to be killed in Russia's April 28 missile strike on Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, Interior Ministry reported.

A body of a child was found under the rubble at 6:45 p.m., bringing the total number of children killed by the missile attack to four, according to the State Emergency Service.

Eighteen people were injured, nine of whom were hospitalized, according to the National Police.

However, the number of casualties is constantly updated as the rescue operation continues.

Russia hit a 9-story apartment building in Uman in the early hours of April 28 during its yet another mass missile strike against Ukraine.

The attack partially destroyed the three upper floors of the building within one block and caused large fires, according to the first responders.