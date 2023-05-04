Zelensky visits the Netherlands, gives 'impressive' speech to government

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Netherlands and addressed the Dutch parliament, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation reported on May 4.

Dutch lawmaker Tom van der Lee wrote that the speech was "impressive."

Zelensky is also set to give a speech at the Hague titled "No peace without justice."

It is expected that Zelensky will visit the International Criminal Court as well as meet with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation wrote.

On May 3, Zelensky traveled to Finland for a one-day summit with leaders of the Nordic countries.

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir were all in attendance.

Zelensky will also visit Berlin on May 13 at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.