Zelensky visits Sumy Oblast, inspects fortifications.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Sumy Oblast on March 27 to inspect the construction of fortifications near the regional center, the Presidential Office reported.

In the fall of 2023, the authorities received criticism for slow progress on fortifying defensive lines. A working group was established in November to coordinate fortification efforts. In early March, Zelensky announced that Ukraine was building 2,000 kilometers of fortifications.

The president reportedly inspected the trenches, dugouts, and fire and command observation posts. He was briefed on the project for the construction of a platoon stronghold near Sumy, which includes reinforced concrete structures, firing positions for tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, and corrugated steel shelters.

President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Sumy Oblast on March 27, 2024. (Ukraine's Presidential Office) President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Sumy Oblast on March 27, 2024. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)

Zelensky also visited the positions of the 117th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade.

The commanders reported on the organization of defense on the three border lines, the ratio of forces, equipment, weapons, and the dynamics of Russia's use of guided aerial bombs.

During the meeting, Zelensky and the military personnel discussed the means of countering this type of weapon.

Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, killing and injuring civilians.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, located directly on the Russia-Ukraine border, has become one of the main targets of attacks by Russian forces. Amid an uptick in strikes, authorities have been intensifying evacuation efforts in the town of Velyka Pysarivka, with nearly 300 residents being evacuated in the past week.