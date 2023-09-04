Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky visits front lines in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 5, 2023 12:12 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on an official visit to troops in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo: President of Ukraine)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he visited combat brigades on the front line in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on Sept. 4.

"It is very, very useful to hear from those who are going into battle directly what exactly is lacking, what exactly is enough, and what exactly needs to be changed," Zelensky said on Telegram.

Zelensky visited eight brigades in Donetsk, where he discussed the current issues the units face and how to increase supplies.

While there, he presented state awards to soldiers and said he was "proud that we have such ordinary, yet heroic people in our country."

Zelensky also visited three brigades on Ukraine’s southern front line in Zaporizhzhia and thanked them "for every step you take on the path to Ukraine's victory."

During the day, the president visited military doctors and medical staff who work at stabilization points, where the condition of wounded soldiers can be stabilized before they are evacuated to hospitals further from the front.

"They are great people who save heroes, restore lives and strength," Zelensky said.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
