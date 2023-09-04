Zelensky visits front lines in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he visited combat brigades on the front line in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on Sept. 4.

"It is very, very useful to hear from those who are going into battle directly what exactly is lacking, what exactly is enough, and what exactly needs to be changed," Zelensky said on Telegram.

Zelensky visited eight brigades in Donetsk, where he discussed the current issues the units face and how to increase supplies.

While there, he presented state awards to soldiers and said he was "proud that we have such ordinary, yet heroic people in our country."

Zelensky also visited three brigades on Ukraine’s southern front line in Zaporizhzhia and thanked them "for every step you take on the path to Ukraine's victory."

During the day, the president visited military doctors and medical staff who work at stabilization points, where the condition of wounded soldiers can be stabilized before they are evacuated to hospitals further from the front.

"They are great people who save heroes, restore lives and strength," Zelensky said.