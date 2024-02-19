Zelensky visits front-line troops in Kupiansk sector.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the battalion command post of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which is engaged in the northeastern Kupiansk sector, the Presidential Office said on Feb. 19.

Kupiansk, a crucial logistics juncture that was temporarily occupied by Russia in 2022, is coming under renewed pressure by Moscow's troops.

According to the Presidential Office, Zelensky listened to a report from the brigade commander, Lieutenant Colonel Oleksii Trubnikov. The two discussed ammunition and other supplies for the soldiers, Russia's use of drones, and ways to counter them using electronic warfare means.

During the visit, the president also awarded soldiers who distinguished themselves in service.

"I am glad to be here today to see you, to congratulate you, to express gratitude on behalf of all Ukrainians, all of Ukraine, for doing such a great job every day, for defending the state, our families, independence, and our sovereignty," the president said.

"I am confident in you. I wish you good health. Take care of yourself and your colleagues. This is very important. I wish you all victory."