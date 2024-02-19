Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast
Edit post

Zelensky visits front-line troops in Kupiansk sector

by Martin Fornusek February 19, 2024 2:47 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the battalion command post of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Photo published on Feb. 19, 2024. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the battalion command post of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which is engaged in the northeastern Kupiansk sector, the Presidential Office said on Feb. 19.

Kupiansk, a crucial logistics juncture that was temporarily occupied by Russia in 2022, is coming under renewed pressure by Moscow's troops.

According to the Presidential Office, Zelensky listened to a report from the brigade commander, Lieutenant Colonel Oleksii Trubnikov. The two discussed ammunition and other supplies for the soldiers, Russia's use of drones, and ways to counter them using electronic warfare means.

During the visit, the president also awarded soldiers who distinguished themselves in service.

"I am glad to be here today to see you, to congratulate you, to express gratitude on behalf of all Ukrainians, all of Ukraine, for doing such a great job every day, for defending the state, our families, independence, and our sovereignty," the president said.

"I am confident in you. I wish you good health. Take care of yourself and your colleagues. This is very important. I wish you all victory."

President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the battalion command post of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Photo published on Feb. 19, 2024. (Presidential Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the battalion command post of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Photo published on Feb. 19, 2024. (Presidential Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the battalion command post of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Photo published on Feb. 19, 2024. (Presidential Office)
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:47 PM

Zelensky visits front-line troops in Kupiansk sector.

"I am glad to be here today to see you, to congratulate you, to express gratitude on behalf of all Ukrainians, all of Ukraine, for doing such a great job every day, for defending the state, our families, independence, and our sovereignty," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:09 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 403,720 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 403,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 19. This number includes 1,290 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
12:21 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 81 times in 12 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 18, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.