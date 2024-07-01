Skip to content
'US doesn't see Ukraine in NATO today,' Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 1, 2024 10:34 AM 2 min read
Zelensky visits media on December 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
The United States is not ready to invite Ukraine to join NATO today, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 30 in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer.

"They (the U.S.) are talking about it openly. President (Joe) Biden is talking about it. And (Donald) Trump says that if it were not for NATO, the war might not have started," Zelensky said.

"We hear both opinions of the two parties. And this suggests that no one sees Ukraine in NATO today. Unfortunately."

Ukraine has voiced hope that NATO's July summit in Washington will bring a more definite signal about Ukraine's future membership in the alliance. American officials made it clear that the country is unlikely to receive an invitation.

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said earlier that Ukraine has to win the war with Russia before becoming a NATO member.

"It is so-called 'one step forward, two steps back' policy. I do not think that this is the policy of world leaders," Zelensky said.

"If America is afraid of irritating (Vladimir) Putin, and that is why we are not invited, then we ask the United States to give us as much as possible that can protect us (from Russian aggression)."

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine desperately needs Patriot air defense systems and F-16 fighter jets to defend itself from Russia.

Kyiv and Washington signed a 10-year bilateral security deal at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy, said to be a "bridge to Ukraine's eventual membership in NATO."

Unlike NATO, the U.S.-Ukraine security deal does not require an American military response if Ukraine is attacked but outlines a long-term defense and other assistance to Kyiv.

Ukraine working to secure ‘guaranteed’ military funding agreement from NATO allies, Deputy PM says
Ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, Ukraine is focused on establishing a “guaranteed” military funding commitment from NATO allies, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said on June 28.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

2:16 AM

General Staff: Russia lost 3 planes, 350 tanks in June.

Russian forces lost three military planes, 350 tanks, and more than 58 air defense systems in the month of June, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces announced on June 30. Over 33,700 Russian soldiers were also reportedly killed in the last thirty days.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:34 PM

Ukrainian border guards attacked near Romanian border.

Border guards in western Ukraine were forced to defend themselves against an attack by two armed men, killing one of the assailants and injuring the other, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko told Ukrainska Pravda on June 30.
2:43 AM

3 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast.

On June 29, Russian troops attacked the city of Derhachi in the Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people, according to Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi military administration.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.