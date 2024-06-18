Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, NATO, Ukraine, White House, War, United States
Edit post

Ukraine must win the war first before joining NATO, White House says

by Kateryna Denisova June 18, 2024 11:17 AM 2 min read
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby speaks during a news conference in Washington, D.C., on March 21, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine has to win the war with Russia before becoming a NATO member, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said at a briefing on June 17.

His statement came a few days after Kyiv and Washington signed a 10-year bilateral security deal at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy, recognized as a "bridge to Ukraine's eventual membership in NATO."

"(U.S.) President (Joe Biden) believes firmly that NATO is in Ukraine's future at some point," Kirby said.

In his recent remarks, Biden said that peace in Ukraine means a guarantee that Russia will never occupy the country again, "and it doesn't mean NATO (membership)."

"It means we have a relationship with them like we do with other countries, where we supply weapons so they can defend themselves in the future," Biden added.

There are a lot of things to complete before Ukraine can join the alliance, Kirby said.

"First, they got to win this war. We are doing everything we can to make sure they can do that," he said.

"When the war is over, no matter what it looks like, they still have a long border with Russia and a legitimate security threat to the Ukrainian people."

That is why Biden signed an agreement with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to ensure that Kyiv will have what it needs to defend the country for the long haul, Kirby said.

"While they work on the necessary things they have to do like any members of the alliance has to work. For instance, on corruption," he added.

Unlike NATO, the U.S.-Ukraine security deal does not require an American military response if Ukraine is attacked but outlines a long-term defense and other assistance to Kyiv.

Ukraine has voiced hope that NATO's July summit in Washington will bring a more definite signal about Ukraine's future membership in the alliance. American officials made it clear that the country is unlikely to receive an invitation.

Stoltenberg: NATO fails to agree on long-term financial support for Ukraine
NATO allies have “not yet agreed” on a long-term financial pledge for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Jun 14 after a two-day meeting of the alliance’s defense ministers in Brussels.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:17 AM

Moscow confirms A-50 aircraft was shot down by Ukraine.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed that the Ukrainian Air Force shot down a rare Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft over the Azov Sea back in February, killing ten crew members.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.