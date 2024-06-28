Skip to content
Ukraine working to secure 'guaranteed' military funding agreement from NATO allies, Deputy PM says

by Dmytro Basmat June 29, 2024 2:44 AM 2 min read
Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, speaks during the International Ministerial Social Policy Summit on April 26, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, Ukraine is focused on establishing a "guaranteed" military funding commitment from NATO allies, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said on June 28.

NATO allies have so far failed to agree on a long-term financial pledge for Ukraine, outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 14. Stoltenberg previously proposed that NATO provides Ukraine with at least 40 billion euros ($43 billion) in military support each year, "for as long as necessary."

"At the NATO summit, we are working to secure a guaranteed financial commitment for military aid, so that we are not dependent on the political processes in the U.S. or any other allied country," Stefanishyna said on Ukrainian television.

In her comments, Stefanishyna did not name a specific amount that Ukraine was aiming to receive, but noted that "separate decisions need to be made regarding air defense."

In early 2024, Ukraine grappled with dwindling weapons supplies amid delays in military aid from the European Union and the United States - an event that was directly attributed to the fall of the city of Avdiivka.

NATO allies are debating what to commit to Ukraine's NATO membership at the upcoming 75th anniversary summit in Washington, CNN reported on June 19.

Kyiv did not receive the much-desired invitation nor a firm deadline to join the alliance during last year's 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius, even though NATO took steps to tighten cooperation. Ukrainian officials have voiced hope that the Washington meeting, scheduled for July 9-11, will bring a more definite signal.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.