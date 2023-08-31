Zelensky: Ukrainian-made weapon has proven 700 km range

This audio is created with AI assistance

A new Ukrainian-made long-range weapon successfully reached a target 700 kilometers away, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 31.

He did not share where or when the strike was carried out, or what kind of weapon was used.

The information was discussed during Zelensky's meeting with top military and other officials.

The day before, Russia reported a massive wave of drone attacks on its western regions. Four military transport planes stationed in Pskov were destroyed in the attack, according to the Ukrainian military.

Pskov is over 800 kilometers north of Kyiv, or 700 kilometers from Ukraine's border.

Last week, Ukraine shared more information on the development of its own weaponry, specifically the production of sea drones.

The country is now able to build these drones on a mass scale, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on Aug. 24.

Though he did not say how many naval drones Ukraine deploys or has at its disposal, Ukraine is not making "one or two in garages," he said. "Mass production is underway."

On Aug. 15 the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed that they used the new experimental maritime drone, nicknamed "Sea Baby" for the July 17 Crimean Bridge attack.

"Sea surface drones are a unique invention of the Security Service of Ukraine," Vasyl Maliuk, head of the SBU, told CNN. "No other private companies are involved."



