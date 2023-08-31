Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Ukrainian-made weapon has proven 700 km range

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 31, 2023 3:47 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 30, 2023. (Photo: President Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A new Ukrainian-made long-range weapon successfully reached a target 700 kilometers away, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 31.

He did not share where or when the strike was carried out, or what kind of weapon was used.

The information was discussed during Zelensky's meeting with top military and other officials.

The day before, Russia reported a massive wave of drone attacks on its western regions. Four military transport planes stationed in Pskov were destroyed in the attack, according to the Ukrainian military.

Pskov is over 800 kilometers north of Kyiv, or 700 kilometers from Ukraine's border.

Last week, Ukraine shared more information on the development of its own weaponry, specifically the production of sea drones.

The country is now able to build these drones on a mass scale, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on Aug. 24.

Though he did not say how many naval drones Ukraine deploys or has at its disposal, Ukraine is not making "one or two in garages," he said. "Mass production is underway."

On Aug. 15 the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed that they used the new experimental maritime drone, nicknamed "Sea Baby" for the July 17 Crimean Bridge attack.

"Sea surface drones are a unique invention of the Security Service of Ukraine," Vasyl Maliuk, head of the SBU, told CNN. "No other private companies are involved."

UK Defense Ministry: 25 drone attacks on Russia in August
Russia has been hit by 25 drone attacks this month alone, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported in its intelligence update on Aug. 31. The fact that many drones have struck their targets means that Russian air defense “is having difficulty detecting and destroying them.”
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court


Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
