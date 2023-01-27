​​​​​Zelensky: Ukraine needs 300-500 tanks

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky told Sky News that Ukraine needs up to 500 tanks. His comments come after the U.S., U.K., and Germany announced the delivery of main battle tanks to Ukraine.

“We have approved cases of weapons to be sent to us, but we still haven't received them,” Zelensky said. He thanked partners but added that they couldn't waste time in getting tanks to the front line.

U.S.-produced Abrams tanks “will take many months before they can get on the ground” in Ukraine, John Kirby, a White House national security spokesperson, said on Jan. 27.

He added the U.S. is “not going to waste time” in providing training and strengthening supply chains to ensure that Ukrainian soldiers are prepared by the time Abrams tanks arrive in Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the decision to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine on Jan. 25.

The same day, Germany confirmed it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and authorize other countries to send their own Germany-produced Leopard 2 tanks.

Several countries, including Poland and Canada, announced they would also deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after that.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Leopard 2 tanks would arrive in Ukraine in late March or early April.

On Jan. 14, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and around 30 AS90 self-propelled 155 mm howitzers as part of a major new package of military aid for Ukraine.

Challenger 2 tanks are expected to arrive at the end of March, Alex Chalk, a top official at the U.K. Defense Department, said on Jan. 26.