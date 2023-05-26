Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky says Ukraine doing its best to procure air defense following latest attack

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2023 9:41 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 26 in the wake of Russia's latest missile attack that Ukraine was doing "everything possible" to procure more advanced air defense.

According to Zelensky, there has already been "substantial progress" in ongoing efforts to convince Western allies to supply Ukraine with modern fighter jets, which will become a "key component" of defending Ukraine.

"We are moving faster in defense modernization than could have been predicted six months ago," Zelensky said.

The latest attack launched by Russia against Ukraine marked the 13th time that Kyiv was targeted in May.

Russian forces also struck a medical clinic in Dnipro, killing at least two people and injuring 30 others.

Ukraine has been requesting fighter jets for months to defend its skies and maximize the effectiveness of its combined arms forces during a future counteroffensive.

Of all the available models, Ukraine has shown the most interest in the U.S.-built F-16, in service since the 1970s, and is operated by over 20 nations.

Critics argue that allies' reluctance to supply F-16, Typhoon, and Dassault fighter jets and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will prevent Kyiv from launching a counteroffensive and liberating the rest of Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine’s lack of advanced aircraft and missiles will likely prolong Russia’s war of aggression and result in thousands of deaths.

Ukraine war latest: Russian military begins to replace Wagner forces in Bakhmut
Key Developments on May 25: * Prigozhin claims Wagner forces begin to withdraw from Bakhmut * Ukraine’s Defense Ministry says Russian military replacing Wagner units near Bakhmut * 106 Bakhmut defenders released from Russian captivity * Moscow and Minsk sign agreement to place nuclear weapons i…
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
