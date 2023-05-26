Kyiv reports shooting down all Russian targets in latest aerial attack on capital

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv officials said the city's air defenses shot down all Russian targets launched at the capital overnight on May 26 during Russia's 13th aerial attack on the city since the start of May.

Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko said on Telegram that the attack was carried out from Tu-95 Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region, and likely with X-101/555 cruise missiles.

At the time of publication, no casualties or damage have been reported in Kyiv. Information on any casualties or destruction is still being determined, Popko said.

A day before, Ukraine also said it had shot down all the Russian aerial targets in an early morning Russian strike on Kyiv.

Likely in anticipation for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia has in recent weeks unleashed a series of drone and missile attacks at Ukraine, apparently in a bid to tie up and exhaust Ukrainian air defenses, including the recently-provided American Patriot missile systems.