Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kyiv reports shooting down all Russian targets in latest aerial attack on capital

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2023 6:49 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv officials said the city's air defenses shot down all Russian targets launched at the capital overnight on May 26 during Russia's 13th aerial attack on the city since the start of May.

Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko said on Telegram that the attack was carried out from Tu-95 Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region, and likely with X-101/555 cruise missiles.

At the time of publication, no casualties or damage have been reported in Kyiv. Information on any casualties or destruction is still being determined, Popko said.

A day before, Ukraine also said it had shot down all the Russian aerial targets in an early morning Russian strike on Kyiv.

Likely in anticipation for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia has in recent weeks unleashed a series of drone and missile attacks at Ukraine, apparently in a bid to tie up and exhaust Ukrainian air defenses, including the recently-provided American Patriot missile systems.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.