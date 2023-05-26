Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UPDATES: Russian missile strike on Dnipro clinic kills 2, injures 31

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2023 12:08 PM 2 min read
A clinic on fire following a Russian missile strike in Dnipro on May 26, 2023. (Photo: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This article is being updated to include the newest casualty count and other developments about the strike as they continue to emerge.

A Russian missile strike that hit a clinic in Dnipro on the morning of May 26 killed at least two people and injured 31, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak.

The strike also damaged a nearby veterinary clinic, according to Lysak.

One of the killed persons was a 69-year-old man who was simply passing by in the area. Another one was found dead under the rubble of the veterinary clinic.

According to the governor, there are two children among the wounded.

The boys, aged three and six, have been hospitalized. Doctors assessed their condition as moderately severe.

In total, 21 people are in medical care, Lysak wrote.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported at 11.30 a.m. that there were four people missing following the strike on Dnipro.

Lysak reported the missile strike against Dnipro’s medical facility earlier on May 26.

A clinic on fire following a Russian missile strike in Dnipro on May 26, 2023. (Photo: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
A clinic on fire following a Russian missile strike in Dnipro on May 26, 2023. (Photo: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

Dnipro is a city in eastern-central Ukraine that has become the main hub for treating injured soldiers during the full-scale Russian invasion.

Russian forces also launched missiles and drones on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, resulting in one injured civilian and damage to property.

Ukraine war latest: Russian military begins to replace Wagner forces in Bakhmut
Key Developments on May 25: * Prigozhin claims Wagner forces begin to withdraw from Bakhmut * Ukraine’s Defense Ministry says Russian military replacing Wagner units near Bakhmut * 106 Bakhmut defenders released from Russian captivity * Moscow and Minsk sign agreement to place nuclear weapons i…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
