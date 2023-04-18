Zelensky: 2,235 Ukrainian POWs have been returned since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 20222 Ukraine has brought back 2,235 POWs from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on April 18.

"We remember everyone. We will bring back each and every one (of them)," Zelensky wrote.

One-hundred-thirty Ukrainian POWs returned home from Russian captivity on Orthodox Easter, including soldiers, navy personnel, State Transport Special Service employees, border guards, and national guardsmen.

On April 10, an additional 100 Ukrainians were freed during a prisoner exchange, including 80 men and 20 women.

Nearly half of the POWs released on April 10 had sustained serious injuries, were suffering from illnesses, or had been tortured.