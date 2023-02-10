Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: ‘Today’s missile strike is a challenge to NATO, collective security’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2023 3:46 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (C) meet Ukrainian troops being trained to command Challenger 2 tanks at a military facility in Lulworth, Dorset, in southwestern England on Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Following Moscow’s 14th mass missile attack across Ukraine on Feb. 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that “this terror can and must be stopped by the world.”

“Several Russian missiles flew through the airspace of Moldova and Romania. Today’s missiles are a challenge to NATO, collective security,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky thanked Ukraine’s Air Forces for protecting Ukraine and its people, as well as allies for continuous support.

Moscow launched dozens of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine in its latest mass missile strike on Feb. 10. Ukraine’s air defense downed 61 out of 71 Russian missiles launched, according to the Air Force.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles were reported to have crossed the Ukrainian border with Moldova in the morning on Feb. 10 and then entered Romanian airspace.

The Moldovan Defense Ministry confirmed Ukraine’s statement and summoned the Russian ambassador over the incursion. However, Romania has denied that a Russian Kalibr sea-launched cruise missile entered its airspace.

Eight people were injured in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast following a mass missile strike, Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor, said on Telegram.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Kherson, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.