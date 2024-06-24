Zelensky to sign EU-Ukraine security agreement in Brussels this week

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the European Union summit in Brussels on June 27 and sign a security agreement with the EU, Polish media RMF reported on June 24, citing an unnamed senior EU diplomat.

The President's Office announced on June 19 that Ukraine and the EU have finalized the text of a security deal and agreed to sign it "in the near future."

According to RMF, the document on security guarantees is ready but will be formalized on June 25 by the EU.

The EU is expected to join 17 countries, including the U.S., Japan, U.K., Germany, and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.

Ukraine and the EU are "expected to sign a security agreement" that has been negotiated for months, the outlet said.

"Volodymyr Zelensky and EU leaders will attend the ceremony," said the EU diplomat, cited by the RM adding that the document will be signed "at the level of the heads of diplomacy."

The future security agreement between Ukraine and the EU consists of two parts, RMF said.

The first is related to security and defense, including "nine specific commitments:" modern equipment supply for Ukraine, Ukrainian personnel training, demining, support of Ukraine for nuclear and cyber security, among others.

The second part deals with civilian aspects, primarily Ukraine's prospect of EU membership.

"This is the best security guarantee the EU can offer Ukraine," the source told RMF.

The document also includes a pledge to protect Ukrainian refugees, prosecute those responsible for war crimes, continue to impose sanctions on Russia, use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, in particular, its reconstruction and economy.

Zelensky's office declined to comment on the president's upcoming trip.