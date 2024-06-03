Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Presidential Office, G7, Italy
Presidential Office confirms Zelensky's participation in G7 meeting in Italy

by Kateryna Hodunova June 3, 2024 2:32 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the frontline positions in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast on March 27, 2023. (President's Office) 
President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Italy that will take place between June 13 and 15, Zelensky's spokesperson, Serhii Nykyforov, confirmed on June 3 on national television.

Nykyforov did not specify whether the president would join in person or remotely.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni revealed on June 2 that Zelensky will attend the event in Apulia, a southern region of Italy, also without saying if the president will arrive in person.

"There is no doubt about it (Zelensky's participation). The G7 are our main partners. We will talk to them about the key topics of our relations, including dialogues in bilateral formats with the G7 states," Nykyforov said.

Zelensky plans to discuss further U.S. defense assistance for Ukraine, the development of the Western fighter jet coalition, and the next steps to speed up the delivery of the F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

The parties will also focus on strengthening Ukraine's air defense, Nykyforov added.

Another key topic for the summit will be a plan to use profits from frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine. The G7 finance ministers on May 25 announced "progress" but no concrete deal on how to use future income from such assets to help Ukraine.

‘Very good’ meeting with US defense secretary in Singapore, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a “very good” meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore on June 2.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Editors' Picks

