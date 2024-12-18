Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

Zelensky to meet NATO chief Rutte, EU allies during talks in Brussels

by Boldizsar Gyori December 18, 2024 12:27 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 19, 2024 (Ihor Kuznietsov/Novyny Live/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Brussels on Dec. 18. to meet with the leaders of European allies, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Zelensky is expected to meet with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the EU to discuss military and humanitarian aid a month before Donald Trump enters the White House in January 2025.

Trump has promised to push for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Frugal with details, the president-elect has hinted at reducing military aid to Ukraine to force it to the negotiating table.

Ukraine's allies have doubled down on economic and military support for Kyiv in attempts to strengthen the war-torn nation's hand before any potential peace talks.

Keith Kellogg, the Trump administration's incoming Ukraine peace envoy will visit Kyiv to hold discussions with senior Ukrainian leaders in Kyiv in early January. He will also visit several European capitals, but will not travel to Moscow.

His visit underscores the incoming Trump administration’s intent to end the conflict as soon as possible.

However, former national security and intelligence officials have expressed skepticism regarding the feasibility of Trump’s intentions, pointing out that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have little incentive to negotiate under conditions acceptable to Kyiv.

