White House planning new weapons, sanctions package in last-minute effort to aid Ukraine, Sullivan says

by Abbey Fenbert December 6, 2024 4:41 AM 2 min read
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks at a daily news conference at the White House on May 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The White House is planning a last-minute effort to aid Ukraine, including more weapons and sweeping sanctions against Russia, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Dec. 5, according to a briefing shared with the Guardian.

Sullivan reportedly committed to providing the aid to Ukraine during a meeting on Dec. 5 with Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office.

Washington will send Kyiv hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds, thousands of rockets, and hundreds of armored vehicles by mid-January, the briefing said. The U.S. also offered to train soldiers at sites beyond Ukrainian territory.

The support will be accompanied by $20 billion in loans backed by frozen Russian assets, agreed to earlier this year as part of the G7 pledge, and another round of sanctions against Moscow.

The purpose of the latest package is to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position ahead of peace talks with Russia.

U.S. President Joe Biden has promised to shore up assistance to Ukraine before President-elect Donald Trump, who has criticized military support for Kyiv, takes office on Jan. 20. Trump has signalled that he wants Kyiv to enter into negotiations with Moscow as soon as possible.

The reported aid commitment comes a day after U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson rejected Biden's request for an additional $24 billion in aid to Ukraine.

"I'm not planning to do that," Johnson, a Republican and Trump backer, said during a press briefing Dec. 4.

Yermak led a Ukrainian delegation on a visit to Washington Dec. 4-5 to meet with members of Trump's incoming administration, including Vice President-elect JD Vance. He reported that he met with Sullivan on Dec. 5, but has not yet shared details of the discussion.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
