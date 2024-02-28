Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, France, Western aid, Emmanuel Macron, Volodymyr Zelensky
Zelensky to discuss new ways of strengthening Ukraine's defenses with Macron

by Kateryna Hodunova February 28, 2024 8:59 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with President Volodymyr Zelensky before a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 12, 2023. (Ludovic Marin / AFP via Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the press conference in Tirana on Feb. 28 that he wants to discuss new ways of strengthening Ukraine's defenses with French President Emmanuel Macron.

At the meeting with the Western officials on Feb. 26, Macron highlighted the imperative to bolster security measures to preempt any future Russian assaults on other countries amid concerns about the Baltics, Poland, and Georgia being targeted next.

The French president also said that sending Western troops on the ground in Ukraine is not "ruled out" in the future.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, along with the leaders of Germany, the U.K., and other European NATO member states, have rejected deploying their troops to Ukraine in response to Macron's suggestion.

Zelensky did not attend the Ukrainian allies' meeting on Feb. 26 in Paris, where the issue of potential involvement of Western troops in Ukraine was brought up.

The Ukrainian president expects to meet Macron in Kyiv in mid-March to discuss Ukraine's defense further.

"He (Macron) said he would talk about new ideas on strengthening Ukraine, and he said that he would share information with me when he would come to Ukraine," Zelensky added.

Macron to sign security agreement in Kyiv
French President Emmanuel Macron on Jan. 16 said he will sign a bilateral military agreement next month while in Kyiv, Politico reported.
The Kyiv IndependentLance Luo
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
9:22 PM

Kuleba: Albania to open embassy in Kyiv soon.

Albania is planning to open its embassy in Kyiv "soon," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social platform X on Feb. 28 after meeting his Albanian counterpart Igli Hasani in Tirana.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:39 PM

Navalny's funeral to be held in Moscow on March 1.

The funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will be held on March 1 in Moscow's Borisov cemetery, Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh announced on Feb. 28. The funeral will take place at 2 p.m., but Yarmysh advised those who wanted to come to arrive earlier.
1:43 PM

Albania, Ukraine sign cooperation agreement.

Albania and Ukraine signed a "Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation," President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Feb. 28 during his visit to Tirana for the Ukraine-Balkans summit.
