Zelensky to address US senators amid push to secure aid package

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that President Volodymyr Zelensky will address U.S. senators by video on Dec. 5 as efforts intensify to secure a $105 billion aid package, the Associated Press reported on Dec. 4.

The classified briefing by Zelensky comes as the Biden administration urged Congress to pass Ukraine's aid request as soon as possible in order to prevent Russian advances.

Congress currently finds itself divided on the matter of extending additional financial assistance to Ukraine, with increased skepticism, especially from some Republican members, regarding the approval of additional aid. The Biden administration's proposed $105 billion aid package encompasses $61.4 billion for military support to Ukraine.

Zelensky's office previously dispatched a delegation to the United States to meet and build relationships with Republican Party leaders ahead of the President's video appearance.

Of the $111 billion so far approved by Congress to support Ukraine, the Defense Department warns that funding is running out having used 97% of its $62.3 billion budget for Ukraine.