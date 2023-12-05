Skip to content
Zelensky to address US senators amid push to secure aid package

by Dmytro Basmat December 5, 2023 6:39 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks after giving a Ukrainian national flag to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (L) following his address the U.S. Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Dec. 21, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that President Volodymyr Zelensky will address U.S. senators by video on Dec. 5 as efforts intensify to secure a $105 billion aid package, the Associated Press reported on Dec. 4.

The classified briefing by Zelensky comes as the Biden administration urged Congress to pass Ukraine's aid request as soon as possible in order to prevent Russian advances.

Congress currently finds itself divided on the matter of extending additional financial assistance to Ukraine, with increased skepticism, especially from some Republican members, regarding the approval of additional aid. The Biden administration's proposed $105 billion aid package encompasses $61.4 billion for military support to Ukraine.

Zelensky's office previously dispatched a delegation to the United States to meet and build relationships with Republican Party leaders ahead of the President's video appearance.

Of the $111 billion so far approved by Congress to support Ukraine, the Defense Department warns that funding is running out having used 97% of its $62.3 billion budget for Ukraine.

Sullivan: ‘We need to see Congress step up in bipartisan way’ to support Biden’s Ukraine aid proposal
The U.S. Congress should support President Joe Biden’s aid request to Ukraine as soon as possible in order to prevent Russian advances, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a press briefing on Dec. 4.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Dmytro Basmat
6:05 PM

Finland plans to ban Russian LNG from 2025.

Finland plans to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from next year, Finnish Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Jan. 5.
4:12 PM

Sweden to withdraw aid to Mali over stance toward Russia.

"When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine," said Johan Forssel, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation.
